SpaceX and NASA delay launch of Demo-2 mission due to weather

SpaceX and NASA will have to wait for their historic launch to the International Space Station after inclement weather forced them to postpone the Dragon ship’s manned journey.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley hope to take off from Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this Wednesday, May 27 at 1:33 p.m. PT. Hans Koenigsmann, a SpaceX vice president, previously said that takeoff preparations had been completed, but that the launch would depend on weather conditions.

But the weather gods, it seems, had other plans. The demo-2 takeoff count had reached just 17 minutes when SpaceX and NASA officials canceled the trip. That means we will now have to wait a few more days for the historic event.

There are two possible release dates over the weekend. SpaceX said the following window opens at 12:22 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 30, and the next window opens on Sunday, May 31 at 12 p.m. PST.

Here we tell you how to watch the demo-2 mission launch.