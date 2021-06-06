Space Sweepers Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website 123Movies

Space Sweepers is a South Korean space western film. It is the first Korean space blockbuster film. The film Space Sweepers has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

A space shuttle crashed in the latest debris chase. The crew members find a girl inside that. She is a 7-year-old girl.

Later, the crew members realized that the girl is a human-like robot. She is wanted by UTS Space Guards. So, they plan to make the demand a ransom in exchange of that girl.

The film Space Sweepers is available to watch in two languages; Korean and English. The film Space Sweepers was directed by Jo Sung-hee.

It was produced by Yoon In-beam and Kim Soo-jin. It was written by Yoon Seung-min, Yoo-Kang Seo-ae, and Jo Sung-hee.

Kim Tae-Seong gave the music in the film Space Sweepers. Byun Bong-sun did the cinematography of the film Space Sweepers and it was edited by Nam Na-young and Ha Mi-ra.

The film Space Sweepers was made under Bidangil Pictures and Dexter Studios. Netflix distributed the film Space Sweepers.

The running time of the film Space Sweepers is 136 minutes. The budget of the film Space Sweepers was around 21.2 Million USD.

The shooting of the film Space Sweepers was started on 3rd July 2019 and it was completed on 2nd November.

The film Space Sweepers has received the 57th Baeksang Arts Award in 2021. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Space Sweepers.

Space Sweepers Cast:

See the cast of the film Space Sweepers below.

Song Joong-ki as Kim Tae-ho Kim Hyang-gi as Bubs’ new body Kim Tae-RI as Captain Jang – Jang Hyun sook Park Ye-rin as Dorothy – Kang Kot-nim Jin Seon-kyu as Tiger Park – Park Kyung-soo Kim Mu-yeol as Kang Hyeon-u Yoo Hae-jin as Robot Bubs Richard Armitage as James Sullivan

Let’s see the release date of the film Space Sweepers.

Space Sweepers Release Date:

The film Space Sweepers was released on 5th February 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The date of the release of the film Space Sweepers was delayed many times because of the coronavirus pandemic. If we get any updates about the film Space Sweepers, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Space Sweepers.

Space Sweepers Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Space Sweepers below.

