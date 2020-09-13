Space Station to upgrade system to convert urine into drinking water

NASA / MSFC



Bringing water into orbit is difficult. This is why the International Space Station (ISS) is very good at recycling. Every time an astronaut pees, the liquid is stored and processed to make it drinkable. The system that does all of this will soon receive a major update.

The station’s water recovery system is used to convert wastewater into drinking water. Currently, the part of the system that is responsible for processing pee is causing problems. For this reason, the astronauts at the station will install a redesigned urine distillation unit, the part that is responsible for boiling the pee to start the purification process.

“One of the most important things we have learned in the last 12 years is that hardware in-orbit operation is that hardware is vulnerable in its steamy environment,” Jennifer Pruitt, project manager for the company, said in a statement. POT.

NASA said the updates are focused on internal redesigns, including sensors, bearings and belts. (If you are interested in the details, check out this NASA document about it (PDF in English).

The new hardware arrived at the station this week aboard the SpaceX Dragon 1 cargo ship. NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center described the redesign of the urine distillation unit on Twitter as “a much appreciated update.”

This is good news for the ISS crew and also an important step in NASA’s future mission plans. The space agency has plans to return to the Moon and one day send astronauts to Mars. Recycling of water in space will be extremely important for long-term missions.