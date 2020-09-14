Space-grown lettuce is safe to eat: scientists

NASA



There is good news for astronauts. Those fresh green lettuce leaves are part of the approved space menu along with the usual selection of sanitized, freeze-dried and prepackaged meals.

A new study published Friday March 6 in Frontiers in Plant Science analyzed lettuce grown on the International Space Station (ISS) and concluded that it is perfectly safe for astronauts to eat. It is also as nutritious as the lettuce grown on Earth.

NASA’s Veggie system, which acts as a kind of greenhouse in microgravity, arrived on the space station in 2014. Astronauts first tested space-grown red “Outredgeous” romaine lettuce in 2015 after cleaning it with disinfectant wipes. The crew sent samples to Earth for study, and has continued to grow vegetables on the ISS.

The researchers found that space-grown lettuce is very similar to control plants grown on Earth. In some tests, “plant tissue grown in space tended to be richer in elements such as potassium, sodium, phosphorus, sulfur and zinc, as well as phenolics, molecules with proven antiviral, anticancer and anti-inflammatory activity,” said the editor of Frontiers in a statement.

NASA is interested in developing delicious and nutritious fresh food sources for astronauts on long-term missions to the moon or Mars. The ISS also staged a 3D-printed meat experiment in 2019, which raises visions for some pretty fancy future meals in zero gravity.

“Future trials will study other types of crops, as well as small fruits such as bell peppers and tomatoes, to help provide fresh complementary products for the astronauts’ diet,” said study co-author Dr. Gioia Massa, project scientist at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

