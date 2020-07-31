Space Force: Steve Carell’s Netflix Series Comes May 29

Netflix



Netflix showed the first images of its new series entitled Space Force, starring Steve Carell, and announced the date on which this comedy can be seen on screen: next May 29.

The show is a comedy about a new division of the US Army that is assigned security from outer space. If the concept of the series sounds familiar to you, it’s because in real life the President of the United States, Donald Trump, created a new Army Corps for this purpose. You may recall how, in January 2020, Star Trek fans they got mad because the logo of this space force Created by Trump too closely resembled the Star Trek Starfleet logo.

Carell leads a cast that could be classified as “stellar”, as it includes Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe in Friends), John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Fred Willard, Jimmy O. Yang (Jian Yang en Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers and Owen Daniels, among others.

The 10-episode series was created by Carell himself along with Greg Daniels, scriptwriter for comedy series like The Office, Arrested Development and The Simpsons.

According to the official synopsis, Carell plays General Mark R. Naird, a “decorated pilot who dreams of leading the Air Force but is embroiled in a series of entanglements when assigned to lead the newly created sixth branch of the military. Americans: the so-called Space Force. “

“Skeptical but dedicated, Mark moves in with his wife Maggie [Kudrow] and his family to Colorado, where a colorful group of scientists and ‘space men’ are ordered by the White House to put [de nuevo] to a man on the Moon to ensure complete spatial dominance. “

Space Force premieres May 29 on Netflix.

