Space Force: Comedy with Steve Carell releases final trailer

By
James Ashley
-
Steve Carell plays General Mark Naird, commander of the Space Force in the series ‘Space Force’

Netflix

Netflix released the final trailer for the new series on Tuesday, May 19 Space Force, a comedy starring Steve Carell about the creation of the so-called Space Force, a new branch of the United States Army, with the purpose of militarily defending the exploration of outer space. The series premieres on May 29 on Netflix.

Created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), the series brings together in its cast John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake, among others.

Space Force premieres May 29 on Netfix.

