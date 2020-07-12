Space Force: Comedy with Steve Carell releases final trailer

Netflix



Netflix released the final trailer for the new series on Tuesday, May 19 Space Force, a comedy starring Steve Carell about the creation of the so-called Space Force, a new branch of the United States Army, with the purpose of militarily defending the exploration of outer space. The series premieres on May 29 on Netflix.

Created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), the series brings together in its cast John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake, among others.

