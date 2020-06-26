Space Application Center Recruitment 2020 available at www.recruitment.sac.gov.in:

The Space Application and Center are going to declare the recruitment notification Space Application Center Recruitment 2020 on the official website at www.recruitment.sac.gov.in. The Development and Educational Communicational Unit invites the applications to form the various candidates. The Recruitment declares for the different posts like as Scientist Engineer, Social Research Officer, Junior Producer, Social Research Assistant, Program Assistant, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician, and Draughtsman. These recruitment declare for the number of vacancies.

Space Application Center Recruitment 2020:

The Space Application and Center are known as the SAC. The SAC is one of the major centers of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The purpose of the SAC is to design of spaceborne instruments for ISRO missions and development and operationalization of applications of space technology for societal benefits. The use of SAC is cover communication, broadcasting, navigation, disaster monitoring, meteorology, oceanology, environment monitoring and natural resources survey.

SAC Assistant Recruitment 2020:

The SAC publish the recruitment notification on the official site for the various posts. SAC offers different sectors Assistant jobs. So the candidates who want to get the job in Space Application and Center they can submit their application form since the last date. The application form filling process starts on the 8th August 2020 to 29th August 2020. The registration process is done through only online mode. To get detailed information about the SAC recruitment and registering candidates visit the official website.

SAC Job Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Organization: Space Application and Center (SAC)

Name of the posts: Scientist Engineer, Social Research Officer, Junior Producer, Social Research Assistant, Program Assistant, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman posts

A number of seats:

Scientist Engineer ‘SC’: 07 posts

Social Research Officer ’C’: 01 post

junior Producer: 01 post

Social Research Assistant: 01 post

program Assistant: 02 posts

Technical Assistant: 01 post

Scientific Assistant: 02 posts

Library Assistant ‘A’: 02 posts

Technician ‘B’: 12 posts

Drafter ‘B’: 11 posts

Educational Qualification:

Scientist Engineer 'SC': Candidates complete MBA/ BE/ B.Tech in Electronics, Electronics, and Communication, Electrical, Mechanical, IT, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering.

Social Research Officer 'C': P.Hd in Social work/ Sociology/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication from government recognized institute. And the knowledge of statistics, SPSS, MS Office and good command over the English language.

Junior Producer: Din Film and TV Production/ Development communication/ mass communication from government recognized institute. Knowledge of MS Office as well as excellent command over English and Hindi language.

Social Research Assistant: Master degree with first class in Social work/ Sociology/ Development communication/ mass communication from a recognized institute. Knowledge of statistics, SPSS, MS Office and good command over the English language.

Program Assistant: Master degree with first class in Film and TV Production/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication from government recognized institutes. Knowledge of MS Office.

Technical Assistant: Diploma with first class in Sound Engineering/ Sound Recoding from government recognized institute.

Scientific Assistant: Sc. in computer science/ IT with first class from a recognized institute.

Library Assistant 'A': Graduate in Library Science/ Library & Information Science or equivalent from recognized institute.

Technician 'B': ITI in Fitter trade

Drafter 'B': ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade

Pay Scale:

Scientist Engineer 'SC', Social Research Officer 'C', Junior Producer: 15600 – 39100/- with grade pay Rs.5400/-

Social Research Assistant, Program Assistant: 9300 – 34800/- with grade pay Rs.4800/-

Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant 'A' : Rs.9300 – 34800/- with grade pay Rs.4600/-

Technician 'B', Draughtsman 'B': Rs.5200 – 20200/- with grade pay Rs.2000/-

Important Dates:

Starting date of submitting application form: 8th August 2020

August 2020 Last date for submitting application form: 29th August 2020

How to apply SAC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the SAC Recruitment 2020 they first visit the official website at www.recruitment.sac.gov.in. Then submit the application form least the last date of submission through only online mode.

