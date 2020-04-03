S&P Global Cuts Cash-Strapped AMC Entertainment Credit Rating, Doubts Theaters Will Reopen In June

S&P Global mentioned the world’s largest exhibitor AMC Entertainment dangers working out of money by mid-summer and the scores company doesn’t assume film theaters will reopen in June – a prediction AMC CEO Adam Aron made on CNBC this week.

“We anticipate AMC Entertainment … theaters will stay closed past June as a result of affect of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. We don’t imagine AMC has enough sources of liquidity to cowl its anticipated unfavourable money flows previous mid-summer, and we imagine the corporate will probably breach” a debt covenant in September absent a waiver from its lender, S&P mentioned, knocking the corporate’s credit standing to ‘CCC-‘ From ‘B-‘ with Outlook Adverse.

It famous uncertainty concerning the charge of the coronavirus’ unfold and mentioned some authorities authorities estimate the height will come between June and August, an assumption it’s utilizing to evaluate the financial and credit score implications of the pandemic – together with a timeline for theaters to reopen and attendance to normalize.

Even after considerably reducing its mounted prices and capital spending necessities – AMC Entertainment has furloughed its total workers from the CEO on down – “We solely anticipate the corporate’s liquidity sources to final by mid-summer,” S&P mentioned. The corporate will probably pursue incremental financing by the CARES act – accepted by lawmakers and President Trump final week – or its lenders, “however it’s unclear when or if it is going to be in a position to safe extra liquidity.”

The Wall Avenue Journal reported yesterday that lenders to the corporate have employed legal professionals for recommendation on anticipated restructuring negotiations.

S&P mentioned it might elevate its score if AMC had been in a position to safe extra liquidity with out additional burdening its capital construction and if appeared probably the corporate would be capable of generate substantial money movement in 2021.