South Korea’s largest bank to launch service for storing bitcoin and Ethereum

The largest financial conglomerate in South Korea, KB Kookmin, will launch a cryptocurrency custodian service for Bitcoin and Ethereum, The Block experiences citing a neighborhood publication.

In accordance to representatives of the bank, the occasion of the service has been carried out collectively with Atomrigs Lab since June 2019. Startup offers security choices for cryptocurrencies.

KB Kookmin despatched an utility for registration of the KBDAC (KB Digital Asset Custody) trademark, on the concept of which the service have to be launched inside the shut to future.

Nonetheless, KB Kookmin did not disclose particulars. Moreover, eventually, the bank does not exclude the chance of providing completely different firms related to digital belongings, along with commerce, funding consulting and asset administration.

Recall that in March, the South Korean parliament adopted amendments to the legal guidelines, which completely introduce cryptocurrency shopping for and promoting into the licensed space.

