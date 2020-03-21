South Korea reports 147 new coronavirus cases, concerns of cluster outbreaks continue

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians sporting masks are seen behind South Korean troopers doing quarantine works, following the rise in confirmed circumstances of coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (1) – South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, holding to its downward sample in daily infections from a peak in February, nonetheless concerns about new outbreaks spherical small clusters and folk coming from abroad persevered.

The daily tally marked the 10th day in a row that the nation has posted new infections inside the mid-100s or below, although up from 87 recorded the day sooner than, primarily based on the Korea Amenities for Sickness Administration and Prevention (KCDC).

The new circumstances ship the nation’s complete to eight,799. The cumulative amount of deaths from the virus moreover rose to 102. South Korea has seen a downward sample in new circumstances from the peak of 909 circumstances reported on Feb. 29.

Out of the 147 new circumstances, 109 had been from South Korea’s fourth-largest metropolis, Daegu, and the adjoining North Gyeongsang Province, the place 86% of all South Korean circumstances have been up to now.

Nonetheless others observed will improve as correctly, along with 15 new circumstances in Seoul and 6 detected whereas returning from abroad.

“You would possibly actually really feel that the current state of affairs has improved fairly a bit compared with the earlier, nonetheless… we continue to see group an an infection, inflows from abroad nations, mass outbreaks at diverse workplaces,” Yoon Tae-ho, director frequent for public nicely being protection, talked about at a briefing.

Yoon talked about South Korea has not thought-about extreme varieties of journey restrictions that completely different nations have taken, and requested most people for continued voluntary efforts at social distancing.

Within the meantime, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun talked about on Saturday as a lot as 3.eight trillion obtained ($3.03 billion) in disaster administration funds may be used for small corporations and disadvantaged people significantly for coronavirus-related difficulties.

