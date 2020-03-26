NEWS

South African President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus: presidency

March 26, 2020
An individual walks earlier a poster masking the side of a developing ahead of a 21 day lockdown geared towards limiting the unfold of coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), in Cape Metropolis, South Africa, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (1) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has examined negative for coronavirus, the presidency talked about in an announcement on Thursday.

“The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and purchased his outcomes last night,” the assertion talked about, together with he had held conferences with a variety of people in present weeks.

Reporting by Emma Rumney

