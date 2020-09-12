Soul: The Pixar Movie With Jamie Foxx Releases New Trailer

Pixar



Pixar unveiled on Thursday, March 12, the second trailer for Soul, his new animated film that pays homage to jazz music and also imagines, humorously, what the world is like in which souls develop when they are outside the physical body.

Directed by Pete Docter (Up) and Kemp Powers, Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher whose true passion is jazz. The character is frustrated because the years go by and he has not fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional musician. An accident will send your soul to a place where you will reassess your life.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx provides the English voice for the main character. The cast is accompanied by the voices of Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir-Khalib Thompson and John Ratzenberger, among others.

Soul opens in theaters on June 19, 2020.

