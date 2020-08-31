Soul: Premiere, trailers and everything we know about the Pixar film

Disney / Pixar Animation Studios



Animation studio Pixar has a soft spot for stories that take place outside of the real world. In Coconut (2017) the protagonist is transported to the world of the dead. In Inside out (2015), the plot takes place in Riley’s mind, in the hypothetical control room for his emotions. And now in Soul (2020), part of the plot takes place in a dimension in which the protagonist’s soul meets other souls.

Soul is a cartoon comedy with an existential and spiritual theme. “Why do you want to be remembered on Earth?” Is one of the questions heard in the first trailer of the Pixar film, which delayed its release to November 20, 2020. Soul It has as leading voices Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

The launch of Soul was originally scheduled for June 19, but the uncertainty generated by the pandemic in COVID-19, which keeps thousands of movie theaters closed around the world, forced Disney to seek a later date, November 20, to ensure that the situation has normalized and people feel safe returning to theaters.

Co-directed by Oscar winner Pete Docter (Up), along with Kemp Powers, Soul It is also a tribute to jazz music and New York City. Along with its cast of voices populated by film and television stars, the film will include new songs by New Orleans musician Jon Batiste and an original score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the 2011 Oscar for Best Soundtrack for The Social Network.

In November 2019 Disney released the first poster of Soul, which uses the keys of a piano as if they were steps on a ladder that ascends ¿to the light, to the sun ?, in a reference to the soul of the main character.

Set in New York, it is the first time that Pixar has set one of its stories in this metropolis. “I was impressed by the amount of energy it takes to make sure everything looks correct. When the character is in Queens, it looks like he’s in Queens. When he’s in Manhattan, it looks like he’s in Manhattan,” revealed co-director Powers in the statement from Pixar.

At Disney’s D23 conference – held in Anaheim, California, August 23-25, 2019 – Pixar showed the first images of the appearance of the main characters, whose voices in English are contributed by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

Little was known about the new Pixar project for 2020 until June 2019 when the film’s logo and the central plot of the film were revealed. Soul.

One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions. Disney & Pixar’s “Soul” arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/D3VP8Tw4RM – Pixar (@Pixar) June 19, 2019

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

He third trailer of Soul was released on Saturday, June 27, 2020, focusing on the character of Joe (Jamie Foxx) and featuring one of the songs from the film called “Parting Ways,” composed and performed by Cody Chesnutt.

This new advance was released in a video titled Finding Soul, presented in the virtual edition of the Essence Festival of Culture 2020. This video is important, as it explains how Pixar brought together a team of cultural consultants, such as Dr. Johnnetta Cole (anthropologist and educator) and jazz pianist Jon Batiste, among others , so that the story of Soul respectfully represent the African American culture and experience.

Pixar released the second trailer of Soul on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The trailer explores more of the place the movie calls The Great Before, where souls meet before coming to Earth. It is a spiritual world of which the protagonist of Soul he will try to escape to return to his body.

The first trailer teaser of Soul was released on November 7, 2019. The trailer introduces the protagonist, Joe Gardner (Foxx), as a jazz musician, then shows his accident on the street, and finally a brief glimpse into the world he is in. soul of the protagonist.

Synopsis and theories

The story of Soul focuses on the character of Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher whose true passion is jazz. The film explores the existential crisis of the protagonist, who feels that the years pass and does not fulfill his dream of becoming a professional musician.



The first advance of Soul shows that the protagonist suffers a fall that sends him to a fantastic place “where he is forced to rethink what it really means to have a soul”, according to the synopsis of Soul. Joe’s accident sends his soul to a place called You Seminar, a heavenly space where souls are made and given personalities before inhabiting human bodies.

“As in Inside out, we transport you to a world where no one has been before, “said the film’s producer, Dana Murray, to the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

It is in this place called You Seminar that Joe meets 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who detests humans and avoids Earth at all costs. She is like a teenage girl who finds life boring. Eventually, Joe gets 22 to help him try to return to his body on Earth.

Cast and characters

The animated film features an all-star cast providing the voices in English, highlighting Jamie Foxx, winner of the Oscar for best leading actor for the film. Ray in 2005.

Release dates



Soul It opens on November 20, 2020 in theaters in the United States, Spain and Latin America.

Review or critique

We still haven’t seen Soul. Keep visiting CNET en Español to read about what we thought about this title.

Editor’s note: This note is regularly updated with new information on this title.