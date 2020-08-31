Soul: Pixar released a new trailer for its film with Jamie Foxx

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez / CNET



It was an active weekend for Pixar, which released a new trailer for the animated film on Saturday, June 27. Soul, scheduled to premiere on November 20, 2020. The trailer focused on the character of Joe, whose English voice is contributed by actor Jamie Foxx, and offered a look at the song “Parting Ways,” composed and performed by musician Cody Chesnutt.

The new advance of Soul was featured in a special video broadcast during the virtual edition of the Essence Festival of Culture 2020, considered the most important musical and cultural event for the African American community in the United States.

The co-directors of Soul, Pete Docter and Kemp Powers; producer Dana Murray, anthropologist and educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole, and jazz pianist Jon Batiste, responsible for most of the songs heard in the film.

Both Dr. Cole and Jon Batiste were cultural consultants from Soulalong with a group of African American Pixar animators and some of the stars who voiced some of the characters from Soul, like Questlove and Daveed Diggs.

The synopsis of Soul is as follows: “Pixar Animation Studios’ new feature film features Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a high school music teacher who gets a chance to play at the best jazz club in town. But a small misstep takes you from the streets of New York to The Great Before, a fantastic place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before going to Earth.

Determined to get back into his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As he tries to show 22 how wonderful living is, Joe may discover the answers to some of life’s biggest questions. “



Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx provides the English voice for the main character. The cast is accompanied by the voices of Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir-Khalib Thompson and John Ratzenberger, among others.

Soul It opens in theaters on November 20, 2020.