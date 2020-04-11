Sophie Turner Says She Would Kill To Do Another X-Men Movie

If there are extra X-Men films to return, franchise star Sophie Turner would like to be a part of them. Turner most not too long ago performed Jean Gray in 2019’s Darkish Phoenix, her second time enjoying the character after enjoying Jean Gray in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. The way forward for the X-Men franchise is at present up within the air, with it probably being folded into the MCU going ahead. However that needs to be par for the course for Turner, whose character additionally has a questionable future going ahead.

In Darkish Phoenix, Jean Gray’s villainous alter ego, Phoenix, emerges, inflicting her to conflict with the X-Men. Whereas she’s one of many major antagonists of the movie, she redeems herself in the direction of the top, taking Vuk into outer house and killing her. The destiny of Jean Gray, nonetheless, is considerably ambiguous. She fades away right into a burst of power showing as a phoenix, with a phoenix popping again up within the movie’s final scene, inviting the concept the character survived and will seem once more down the street.

That is a chance Turner can be in favor of, as she advised Selection. In a video chat seen on Twitter, Turner stated “I do not even know what the deal is, whether or not Disney desires to proceed on the X-Men journey. I’d at all times be down to return to that character and that solid and that have… we had one of the best time on these films. I’d kill to return.” Listening to that Turner desires to return is a lift to the spirits of X-Men followers, there simply must be a narrative and technique to naturally incorporate her again into the solid.

In fact, the operative phrases of her assertion might need come nearer to the start. When Disney first bought 21st Century Fox, the X-Men have been seen as some of the vital artistic property to vary fingers in that acquisition. The opinions of Darkish Phoenix weren’t constructive although, nor have been the field workplace numbers, a number of the worst within the historical past of the franchise; it did not even win the field workplace on its first weekend, dropping out to The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2. Disney and Marvel will probably resolve to make extra films involving the X-Men, however the failures of Darkish Phoenix could present the studio with a chance to reboot the franchise or take it in a brand new course.

Nonetheless, Sophie Turner is a giant star. Her time within the X-Men universe has solely additional catapulted her fame after breaking out as a star on Recreation of Thrones. Whereas she is starring in a present on the brand new Quibi streaming service, her checklist of future movie initiatives is tiny. Regardless of the struggles of Darkish Phoenix, if Turner desires to return to the franchise, there needs to be no hesitation in letting her.

