Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already dads!

Actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas celebrated the welcome of their first baby, and it is a girl, reported the portal TMZ.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner reportedly gave birth last Wednesday in a Los Angeles hospital, where she was captured by photographers.

The American media also announced that the girl’s possible name would be Willa.

One of the last times Sophie and Joe were caught together was last month shopping, fully displaying their belly.

“She looked quite comfortable wearing gray leggings, a belly button and a plaid jacket. Joe was wearing a Bruce Lee shirt. They both wore masks, “said TMZ.

The couple never made an announcement that they were expecting a baby until Sophie first showed her womb in May.