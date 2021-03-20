Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Hubflix.

Almost all the movies and web series that released on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc., have been leaked by various illegal piracy websites like Hubflix, Moviesflix, Moviesda, Movierulz, Downloadhub, Worldfree4u, Kuttymovies, Khatrimaza, Tamilrockers, Madras Rockers, Jio Rockers, Tamilyogi, etc.

The famous illegal piracy website Hubflix has leaked the recently released Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Let’s discuss the complete information about the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Download

The cast and crew of the film Soorarai Pottru include Suriya as Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami, Aparna Balamurali as Sundari Bommi Nedumaaran – Maara’s wife, Urvashi as Pechi – Maara’s mother, Mohan Babu as M. Bhaktavatsalam Naidu, Karunas as Alapparai, Vivek Prasanna as Sebastian, Krishnakumar as Chaitanya Che Rao, and Kaali Venkat as Kaali.

It also includes Achyuth Kumar as Anantha Narayanan, G. Gnanasambandam as Chinnaswamy – Bommi’s father, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as Chitra Ramaswamy, Vishalini as Muthulakshmi – Bommi’s mother, Prakash Belawadi as Prakash Babu, Ramachandran Durairaj as Arivu, R. S. Shivaji as Anantha Narayanan’s PA, Poo Ramu as Rajangam – Maara’s father, Dan Dhanoa as Vimal Balaiyya, Priya Prince as Seby’s wife, Cassendra as Preethi – Che’s lover, Supergood Subramani as a marriage broker, Ilan as Seby’s son, Iyal as Sebi’s daughter, Somshekar as an IAF cadet, Senthil Kumar as himself, Varsha Nair as a pilot, and RJ Anandhi as a stewardess.

The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was written and directed by Sudha Kongara. Suriya and Guneet Monga produced it. The screenplay was done by Sudha Kongara, Shalini Ushadevi, and Vijay Kumar.

The film Soorarai Pottru is based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey by G.R. Gopinath. R. Madhavan narrated the story in the film Soorarai Pottru.

G. V. Prakash Kumar gave the music in the film Soorarai Pottru. Niketh Bommireddy did the cinematography, and Sathish Suriya completed the editing of the film Soorarai Pottru.

The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was made under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The film was released on 12th November 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The release date of the film was postponed many times. Now, let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

The running time of the film Soorarai Pottru is 149 minutes. Soorarai Pottru is an Indian drama film. The translation of the film Soorarai Pottru is Hail the Brave.

Check out the website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.