Sony Xperia Pro: A cell phone with a 4K screen made for the most professionals

Sony



The Sony Xperia Pro cell phone is practically identical to the new one Sony Xperia 1 II, but it slightly changes its design and adds support for 5G networks through mmWave technologies, not just Sub 6 to bring transmission benefits anywhere.

This means that the Sony Xperia Pro has a 4K OLED screen with motion blur reduction technology that would be equivalent to having a 90Hz refresh rate. With this, the Sony Xperia Pro and Xperia 1 II would not only be the only 2020 cell phones with a 4K screen, but also the first we know of with that resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other specs remain unchanged, so you find a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and IP68 water resistance.

Sony



In addition, the Sony Xperia Pro has four rear cameras: a regular 24mm, a 16mm wide angle, a 70mm telephoto and a Time of Flight sensor (iToF or Indirect Time of Flight). The three cameras that capture images offer a resolution of 12 megapixels, while the front camera is 8 megapixels.

In terms of design, the Sony Xperia Pro has a more robust body than the Xperia 1 II, integrating a more pronounced edge that makes it appear that it is simply an additional cover. In addition, the Xperia Pro has an additional button that is next to the camera, which can be customized to offer shortcuts to all kinds of apps and functions.

Another important difference of the Sony Xperia Pro compared to the Xperia 1 II is that it would be dedicated to professionals who create content – mainly by connecting the cell phone to video cameras and professional photos through the micro HDMI and USB-C port.

Sony



Sony Xperia Pro: Features and Specifications

screen : 6.5 inches with 21: 9 aspect ratio (OLED 90Hz equivalent)

: 6.5 inches with 21: 9 aspect ratio (OLED 90Hz equivalent) Resolution : 4K (HDR)

: 4K (HDR) Processor : Snapdragon 865

: Snapdragon 865 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB

: 256GB MicroSD slot : Yes

: Yes Operating system : Android 10

: Battery : 4,000mAh

: 4,000mAh Wireless charging : Yes

: Yes Headphone jack (3.5mm): Yes

(3.5mm): Yes Sound : Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode)

: Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode) Cameras : Four – 12 megapixel 16mm (f / 2.6) + 12 megapixel 24mm (f / 1.7) with optical image stabilization + 12 megapixel 70mm (f / 3.4) with optical image stabilization + iToF

: Four – 12 megapixel 16mm (f / 2.6) + 12 megapixel 24mm (f / 1.7) with optical image stabilization + 12 megapixel 70mm (f / 3.4) with optical image stabilization + iToF Frontal camera : 8 megapixels

: 8 megapixels Waterproof : Yes, IP68

: Yes, IP68 Connectivity : Hasta 5G (mmWave y Sub 6), USB-C, micro HDMI

: Hasta 5G (mmWave y Sub 6), USB-C, micro HDMI Color: Negro

The advantages of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus the Galaxy … The advantages of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7:17 /

5/9/2020

Price and availability

The Sony Xperia Pro does not have a launch date or a suggested price at the moment, but it is expected to be more expensive than the Xperia 1 II and possibly sold more limited.