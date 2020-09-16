Sony Xperia 10 II: A cheap waterproof cell phone

The Sony Xperia 10 II cell phone does not bring all the advanced technology of the new Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro, but it is a mid-range cell phone that wants to offer a better combination of functions, specifications and price.
The Sony Xperia 10 II has an OLED screen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio like the other mentioned phones, but instead of having a 4K resolution it offers a Full HD + resolution. Also, you find three rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto.
On the front, the Sony Xperia 10 II phone has an 8 megapixel screen through a teardrop eyebrow, so despite being lower-end than the others it looks a bit more modern.
Sony says this cell phone is 10 percent lighter than the Xperia 10, despite being slightly taller and wider.
In addition, the Sony Xperia 10 II has a 3,600mAh battery that is more than 25 percent larger than the Xperia 10 (2,870mAh), a cell phone announced last year.
The cell phone is also waterproof with IP68 certification and has Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and the back.
Precio y disponibilidad
El precio del Xperia 10 II no se ha anunciado, pero el celular estará disponible en la primavera.
Sony Xperia 10 II: Características y especificaciones
- Pantalla: 6 pulgadas con relación de aspecto de 21:9 (OLED)
- Resolución: Full HD+
- Procesador: Snapdragon 665
- RAM: 4GB
- Almacenamiento: 128GB
- Ranura microSD: Sí
- Sistema operativo: Android 10
- Batería: 3,600mAh
- Carga inalámbrica: Sí
- Conector de audífonos (3.5mm): Sí
- Sonido: Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode)
- Cámaras: Tres – 12 megapixeles + gran angular de 8 megapixeles + telefoto de 8 megapixeles
- Cámara frontal: 8 megapixeles
- Resistencia al agua: Sí, IP68
