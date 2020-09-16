Sony Xperia 10 II: A cheap waterproof cell phone

By
James Ashley
-
sony-xperia-10-ii.png

The Sony Xperia 10 II is an attractive cell phone with a 6-inch OLED screen; a side fingerprint reader and a water resistant body (IP68).

Screenshot by Juan Garzon / CNET

The Sony Xperia 10 II cell phone does not bring all the advanced technology of the new Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro, but it is a mid-range cell phone that wants to offer a better combination of functions, specifications and price.

The Sony Xperia 10 II has an OLED screen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio like the other mentioned phones, but instead of having a 4K resolution it offers a Full HD + resolution. Also, you find three rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto.

screenshot-2020-02-24-at-12-38-27-am.png

The Sony Xperia 10 II will be available this spring in four colors.

Screenshot by Juan Garzon / CNET

On the front, the Sony Xperia 10 II phone has an 8 megapixel screen through a teardrop eyebrow, so despite being lower-end than the others it looks a bit more modern.

Sony says this cell phone is 10 percent lighter than the Xperia 10, despite being slightly taller and wider.

In addition, the Sony Xperia 10 II has a 3,600mAh battery that is more than 25 percent larger than the Xperia 10 (2,870mAh), a cell phone announced last year.

The cell phone is also waterproof with IP68 certification and has Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and the back.

  • Las ventajas del Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus el Galaxy…

    Las ventajas del Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus el Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

    7:17 /
    5/9/2020

Precio y disponibilidad

El precio del Xperia 10 II no se ha anunciado, pero el celular estará disponible en la primavera.

Sony Xperia 10 II: Características y especificaciones

  • Pantalla: 6 pulgadas con relación de aspecto de 21:9 (OLED)
  • Resolución: Full HD+
  • Procesador: Snapdragon 665
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Almacenamiento: 128GB
  • Ranura microSD: Sí
  • Sistema operativo: Android 10
  • Batería: 3,600mAh
  • Carga inalámbrica: Sí
  • Conector de audífonos (3.5mm): Sí
  • Sonido: Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode)
  • Cámaras: Tres – 12 megapixeles + gran angular de 8 megapixeles + telefoto de 8 megapixeles
  • Cámara frontal: 8 megapixeles
  • Resistencia al agua: Sí, IP68

Android 11 a Android 1.5: Cada versión de Android con sus novedades y estatus [fotos]

To see photos

android-11-news

android-11.png

READ  Fast & Furious 9 premiere postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here