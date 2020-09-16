Sony Xperia 10 II: A cheap waterproof cell phone

Screenshot by Juan Garzon / CNET



The Sony Xperia 10 II cell phone does not bring all the advanced technology of the new Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro, but it is a mid-range cell phone that wants to offer a better combination of functions, specifications and price.

The Sony Xperia 10 II has an OLED screen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio like the other mentioned phones, but instead of having a 4K resolution it offers a Full HD + resolution. Also, you find three rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto.

On the front, the Sony Xperia 10 II phone has an 8 megapixel screen through a teardrop eyebrow, so despite being lower-end than the others it looks a bit more modern.

Sony says this cell phone is 10 percent lighter than the Xperia 10, despite being slightly taller and wider.

In addition, the Sony Xperia 10 II has a 3,600mAh battery that is more than 25 percent larger than the Xperia 10 (2,870mAh), a cell phone announced last year.

The cell phone is also waterproof with IP68 certification and has Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and the back.

Precio y disponibilidad

El precio del Xperia 10 II no se ha anunciado, pero el celular estará disponible en la primavera.

Sony Xperia 10 II: Características y especificaciones

Pantalla : 6 pulgadas con relación de aspecto de 21:9 (OLED)

: 6 pulgadas con relación de aspecto de 21:9 (OLED) Resolución : Full HD+

: Full HD+ Procesador : Snapdragon 665

: Snapdragon 665 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Almacenamiento : 128GB

: 128GB Ranura microSD : Sí

: Sí Sistema operativo : Android 10

: Batería : 3,600mAh

: 3,600mAh Carga inalámbrica : Sí

: Sí Conector de audífonos (3.5mm): Sí

(3.5mm): Sí Sonido : Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode)

: Bocinas estéreo, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio (HW Decode) Cámaras : Tres – 12 megapixeles + gran angular de 8 megapixeles + telefoto de 8 megapixeles

: Tres – 12 megapixeles + gran angular de 8 megapixeles + telefoto de 8 megapixeles Cámara frontal : 8 megapixeles

: 8 megapixeles Resistencia al agua: Sí, IP68