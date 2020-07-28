Sony will limit the amount of PS5 at launch: report

Let’s Go Digital



The crisis of coronavirus It won’t stop Sony from launching its new PlayStation 5 this year.

Sources in the Sony production chain told Bloomberg that the manufacturer is going ahead with its launch plans for the end of the year, but that the console would arrive with limited units of 5 or 6 million. According to the source, the reason for this decision would be the high demand for certain components together with the current market situation due to the pandemic.

The price of the new console, says Bloomberg, would be higher than expected (around $ 400) due to the high specifications it has. This price would be in the range of US $ 499 US $ 549, something that had already been advanced by analyst Hideki Yasuda of the Ace Research Institute.

The production of the consoles will begin in June if there are no delays, although for now Sony has not made any official announcement about its new console beyond what it plans launch it at Christmas 2020 along with the DualSense controller, which will have a haptic feedback system that adds different sensations when playing.

CNET in Spanish has been collecting here all the news and updates of the expected console so you do not lose detail.

