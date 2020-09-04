Sony WF-SP800N: Price and buy headphones or earphones. Sony WF-1000XM3 sports cars

The Sony WF-SP800N headphones are pretty much like the excellent Sony WF-1000XM3, but dedicated to sports or physical activity.

What we like Good sound quality

Good call quality

Active noise cancellation

IP55 water resistance

Comfortable for exercising What we don’t like The headphones stick out quite a bit above the ear.

Right hearing aid cannot work individually.

Noise and sound cancellation is not up to the level of the WF-1000XM3.

Cover cannot be charged wirelessly.

Cover only provides an additional charge.

This does not mean that the Sony WF-SP800N necessarily offer the same excellent noise cancellation or high sound quality of its brothers, but these have a lower suggested price and are IP55 certified offering resistance to dust and water (water spray). ).

The Sony WF-SP800N headphones are very similar to the WF-1000XM3 and also stick out from the ear more than other headphones such as Galaxy Buds Plus, the Pixel Buds 2 and the AirPods Pro, although these seconds are longer.

Unlike the 1000XM3, the WF-SP800N have a silicone outer arch that allows them to stay more firmly in the ear and ear.



The cover is similar too, but it feels a bit cheaper, but it’s more compact. Unfortunately, the cover cannot be charged wirelessly as the Pixel Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Plus allow. At least the cover also has a USB-C port for charging.

This cover only provides an additional charge than the headphones offer, which is 9 hours with noise cancellation active and up to 13 hours with that function deactivated.

This battery life is very good, especially considering that the Galaxy Buds Plus offer 11 hours. Other headphones like the AirPods offer only 5 hours, the AirPods Pro 4.5 hours and the Sony WF-1000XM3 6 hours.

The WF-SP800N offer good sound quality that is well complemented by detailed bass and noise cancellation that allow you to enjoy music as well.

However, while the headphones remain secure and comfortable in your ear, in my experience it was necessary to adjust them more than the WF-1000XM3 to enjoy that active noise cancellation.

Similarly, the sound quality of the Sony WF-SP800N headphones is slightly lower. This is partly because although it has the same units, the Sony WF-SP800N do not have the QN1e processor of the WF-1000XM3.

Compared to the Galaxy Buds Plus, the sound is not drastically different, but the main difference is in a more marked bass and noise cancellation that can make a difference in some scenarios.

The call quality is relatively good too, although not as good as the Pixel Buds 2.

In terms of functions, the Sony WF-SP800N headphones have touch sensors on the outside that allow you to control volume, playback, virtual assistant (such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) and noise cancellation or ambient noise.

Also, you can press and hold the left earbud to pause playback and allow ambient noise to enter so you can hear what is happening and talk to another person.

The headphones have sensors to detect when you are wearing or not wearing the headphones, so playback can be automatically paused when you take it off, for example.

These Sony wireless headphones also feature Adaptive Sound Control, which allows you to change the noise cancellation and ambient noise input according to the conditions you are in. While this sounds wonderful, my use of these and other Sony headphones has not managed to have the best experience because it changes frequently despite not being really timely.

The Sony WF-SP800N are also one of the few with support for 360 Reality Audio technology that tries to offer a more 360 ​​effect to what you listen to and that is compatible with services such as Tidal, Deezer and Nugs.net, so it is still very limited. Even as part of this function, hearing aids have the ability to analyze the shape of your ear to optimize that experience.

All of these functions can be adjusted or changed in the headphone app (Sony Headphones Connect), which is available for iOS and Android (the headphones connect via Bluetooth 5.0 to devices).

Price and availability

The Sony WF-SP800N headphones are priced at US $ 199 and can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, ABT, NFM, B&H, Crutchfield, and Video & Audio Center.

conclusion

Overall, the Sony WF-SP800N headphones are good headphones that stand out mainly for their focus on sports and for offering active noise cancellation. There aren’t many headphones at this price that offer this combination.

However, if the most important thing is not water resistance, the Sony WF-1000XM3 would be a better option because today they cost practically the same and offer better quality of noise cancellation and sound. Surely, in the coming months they will drop to US $ 175 and hopefully up to US $ 150, a price range in which it is difficult to find headphones as complete as these, although you will have to get used to the design that protrudes more than normal from your ears.