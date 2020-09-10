Sony to reveal more information about the PS5 soon

CNET



Sony will hold an event via streaming to reveal more technical details of the PlayStation 5 console, also known simply as PS5.

The Japanese firm revealed on Tuesday, March 17, an event to be held on March 18 at 9 a.m. US Pacific Time to “provide an in-depth look at the architecture of the PS5 and how it will shape the future of video games.”

The event will be broadcast through the official Sony blog.

Sony has given very few details about its console, unlike Microsoft that has gradually revealed the characteristics of the Xbox Series X, which will compete with Sony’s PS5 once both are in stores later this year.

The week of March 16 Microsoft revealed the rest of the specifications that remained to be announced, including its cooling capacity, processing, RAM, internal storage and its expansion, as well as some details of the new game controller. Microsoft only has to announce the exact sale date and price.

