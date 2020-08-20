Sony to buy a share of Epic Games

Epic Games



Sony has spent US $ 250 million to acquire a small part of the developer, Epic Games.

Both companies announced the agreement on July 9 in a press release. According to Sony, the investment is still subject to regulatory approval and further consolidates a relationship that already existed between the two companies. The participation would allow both companies to expand their collaborations in technology, entertainment and online services.

“Through our investment we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic, to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also in the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape,” said the Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida in the statement.

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney said that both companies will work on expanding their digital ecosystem for consumers and content creators.

Epic Games, responsible for successful titles such as battle royale, Fortnite or the first-person shooter video game, Unreal, has plans to launch a digital game store llamada Epic Games Store on Android and iOS mobile platforms, although there are no official release details yet.

