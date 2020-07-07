Sony tells developers PS4 games should run on PS5: report

Sony



Sony has told developers that their new games for the PlayStation 4 must be compatible with the new PlayStation 5 console. The new rule on PS5 compatibility will take effect in games released to Sony after July 13, according to the Eurogamer site.

PS4 games released or released before mid-July are also “highly recommended” to be compatible with the PS5, according to the report, which cited internal developer notes as a source.

This June 4 there will be a announced related to the PS5, where Sony is expected to present more games for the console. The PS5 will launch in late 2020.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.