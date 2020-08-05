Sony slows down the download of video games in Europe

Sony



PlayStation Store downloads will now take longer to complete in Europe as Sony will slow them down to avoid not congesting the network in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Jim Ryan said on March 24 that Sony Interactive Entertainment “is working with Internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic and help preserve access for the entire Internet community ” In a blog post on the company’s official blog, Ryan said the move is a way of “doing our part to address concerns about the stability of the Internet, as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing. and are increasingly dependent on Internet access. “

At the moment, Sony has only announced this measure for Europe and it is unknown if it will extend it to other territories such as the United States or Latin America.

Sony’s move joins similar measures taken by other large companies como YouTube, Netflix o Disney, They have recently announced that they will lower the quality of their HD videos to standard where possible, to prevent networks from becoming saturated now that more people are working, studying, and sheltering at home.

Most countries in Europe have already introduced containment measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are also spreading to other continents. The WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and at the time of writing, there are already more than 428,000 infected people and more than 19,000 deaths worldwide.

