Sony slows down PlayStation downloads in the United States

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Sony announced the slowdown in download speed on the PlayStation console in the United States, after announcing a similar measure for Europe a few days earlier.

Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said on Friday, March 27 that the company is slowing down to avoid saturating the Web now that schools and jobs have closed due to forced quarantines in various parts of the world due to risks from the COVID-19.

“Starting today, we will take similar steps in the United States and continue to take appropriate action in our hands to help ensure the stability of the Internet in an unprecedented situation,” Ryan said in the announcement. “We appreciate the role we play in helping to provide a sense of community and entertainment in these difficult times.”

Sony has slowed down only on downloads, so when a user tries to download a new game, update or patch, they will have a reduction in their download capacity. The slowdown will not affect game sessions that will remain “robust”.

Sony’s move to the US comes days after the Japanese company revealed a similar action for Europe, one of the regions most affected by the new coronavirus. Netflix and YouTube, with the same aim of maintaining a global internet that is not very saturated, announced the down to video quality by default.

