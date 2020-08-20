Sony shows what games will be like for the PlayStation 5

Marvel



Sony showed off the Spider-Man game box for the PlayStation 5 and revealed the (few) changes that the packaging will have for the new console.

The new box shows a white strip at the top where it says it is a game for the PlayStation 5. The rest of the box is in blue, similar to the tone that all the boxes of a game or Blu-ray movie have. ray.

This is the first time that Sony has shown the box of one of its upcoming games and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the banners for its next console, which is scheduled to arrive later this year at the same time as the game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive as a standalone game and not as an update for the Spider-Man released a few years ago for the PS4 and it was well received.

Sony has already announced several games for the PS5, but the price and official sale date have yet to be confirmed. The console will arrive at the end of the year just in time for Christmas sales and to compete with the Xbox Series X, the Microsoft console. The new Xbox will not have access to this title of Spider-Man, but will compete with its own exclusives as a new game of Halo.

Sony’s Playstation 5 has a clean, futuristic design [fotos] To see photos