Sony reveals the design of the PlayStation 5

Sony finally revealed the futuristic design of the PlayStation 5, and from the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition –– a version without disc entry created for digital games–– on June 11 during a virtual event focused on showing “the future of video games“.

Along with the PlayStation 5, and its digital version, Sony showed several additional gadgets, such as the Pulse 3D headphones, a remote control, a wireless charging station for the DualSense control and an HD camera.

At the end of the event aimed at showing the video games that will come from the hand of the PS5, Sony showed two models of its latest generation console. “While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to offer a console that is bold, impressive, and different from any previous generation of PlayStation,” it can be read in the PlayStation promotional trailer.

The PS5 shows a design taken from an Elon Musk spacecraft, and it also appears to have been made by Alienware for its out-of-this-world designs. The body is finished in white and details in black.

The Japanese company had kept the design of its new generation console a secret, and had only revealed the technical specifications of the PlayStation 5, as well as the new remote control for the console, which is called DualSense.

During the video game event, Sony also showed a new promotional of the DualSense control for which they improved the haptic feedback to add more variety of sensations when playing, and the L2 and R2 triggers (or buttons) are adaptive, to give better feedback to the do actions like pulling a bow. The DualSense also integrates a microphone and the control removed the Share button. Sony said the content-sharing feature will now be part of a new tool called Create.

As for the technical specifications, the PS5 will integrate a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 3.5GHz and a custom AMD GPU with ray tracing that will offer greater graphics power, so that the objects of the games will be seen with greater precision and realism. The PS5 will also feature an 825GB internal storage drive (SSD) that will eliminate load times, while the new Tempest audio engine promises to provide an immersive experience for gamers.

Technical specifications PlayStation 5 Processor CPU AMD Ryzen Zen 2 de ocho núcleos a 3.6GHz Graphic card AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU personalizada con 36 CU a 2.23 GHz (10.3 teraflops) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Storage 825GB SSD Optical unit Yes 4K Blu-ray Resolution 8K Frames per second 4K / 120fps Control functions Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, USB-C connector VR support Yes Game in the cloud PlayStation Now Backward compatibility PS4 games Launch video game Godfall Launching Late 2020

In early May, Microsoft showed brief previews of video games that will reach the Xbox Series X and revealed what the titles optimized for the Xbox Series X, among which is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, GEARS 5 and Call of the Sea, among others.



