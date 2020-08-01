Sony reveals the crazy new control for the PlayStation 5

Sony



The remote control for PlayStation 5 It is official: contemplate the DualSense.

Sony revealed on Tuesday, April 7 that the new game controller, which abandons the names of DualShock that until now the Japanese firm has used for its controls, is already in its final design phase and almost ready to reach the developers who are creating games for the new console.

“The DualSense features, as well as the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, will offer new forms and immersive sensations for gamers,” Sony said in the announcement, while also revealing haptic features. “This is why we embraced haptic feedback, which adds a wide variety of sensations when playing, such as increased stiffness when driving a car in the mud.”

Sony said that one of the novelties in the DualSense is that the L2 and R2 triggers (or buttons) are adaptive, to give better feedback when doing actions such as pulling a bow.

Another major change is the disappearance of the Share button, which was located in the center of the DualShock 4 controller (control of the PS4). Now, Sony says, the feature is part of a new tool called Create. Sony said it will give more details about it as the launch date approaches. The Share button is currently used so that users can take screenshots and share it to social networks and other platforms.

The DualSense will also integrate a microphone for casual chatting, Sony says, but suggests continuing to opt for a headband with earphones and a microphone for added comfort. The DualSense, in terms of appearance, also changes to now be in two tones and have the most expanded LED light in the rear and front area.

“DualSense marks a radical change from our pre-control offering and captures how we feel about the next step for PS5,” says Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in the announcement. “The new controller, like the innovative features of the PS5, are going to transform games.”

Sony did not give the price of this control or the date of availability, but it is expected that it will begin to sell together with the PlayStation 5 towards the end of this year.

