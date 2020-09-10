Sony reveals more PlayStation 5 specs

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET en Español



Sony finally revealed the technical specifications of its next console, the Playstation 5. Mark Cerny, the lead architect behind the PS5 console, was commissioned to reveal the details during a presentation by streaming On March 18th. The data was originally to be disclosed in the GDC congress, which was postponed before the covid-19 outbreak.

Days after Microsoft revealed the full specifications of the Xbox series x, Sony revealed the details of its next console, which will integrate a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 3.5GHz, a custom AMD GPU with ray tracing of 10.28 teraflops, an internal storage unit (SSD ) of 825GB, which aims to eliminate load times, and a 16GB RAM (GDDR6).

During the presentation Cerny also spoke about the new Tempest audio engine that will be integrated into the PS5, which promises to provide an immersive experience for gamers. “Thanks to the 3D audio technology of the PS5, the sounds you hear while you play will have greater presence and locality. You will be able to distinguish how the rain falls on different surfaces around you and accurately locate the enemies lurking behind you” , you can read in the PlayStation press release.

So far –– and unlike Microsoft––, Sony has kept the design of its console a secret, despite the fact that the full specifications were reported by Eurogamer minutes before the launch began. Official presentation.

PlayStation 5 Specifications

CPU

x86-64-AMD Ryzen ™ “Zen 2”

8 cores / 16 threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU

AMD Radeon ™ RDNA 2 based graphics engine

Ray tracing acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System memory

GDDR6 16GB

448GB / s Bandwidth

SSD

825GB

5.5 GB / s Read Bandwidth (Gross)

PS5 Game Disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray ™, up to 100GB / disc

Video Out

Support for 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (HDMI Version 2.1 Specifications)

Audio

This same week Microsoft revealed the specs of the Xbox Series X, as well as some details of the new game controller. Both consoles will be presented at the end of 2020 although it is unknown what their final price will be.

