Sony Postpones Release Dates For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, ‘Morbius’ And More Due To Coronavirus

There’s a complete lot of shuffling occurring at Sony Footage with their launch slate. The brand new launch dates are the results of the present coronavirus outbreak.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Footage) has been moved to March 5, 2021 from its unique July 10 launch date whereas the Sony/Marvel pic Morbius (Columbia Footage) starring Jared Leto as a vampire will now be launched on March 19, 2021 versus its July 31 debut.

Tom Hanks World Warfare II Pic Greyhound has been pushed to a TBD date from its unique June 12 premiere whereas the Kevin Hart pic Fatherhood will now hit theaters on October 23 as an alternative of January 15, 2021.

Deadline beforehand reported that Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Footage) which can now debut on January 15, 2021 as an alternative of August 7. Whereas Uncharted (Columbia Footage), which has delayed manufacturing and can now open on October 8, 2021 as an alternative of March 5, 2021. Lastly, an untitled Sony-Marvel pic (we welcome all of your guesses as to what that is) has been moved to a TBD date as an alternative of opening on October 8, 2021.

Sony’s shuffling of launch dates follows Hollywood shutting down characteristic productions in addition to numerous studios scrambling to push, delay and postpone launch dates within the wake of COVID-19.