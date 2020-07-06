Sony Postpones PS5 Event Over Protests In America

SOPA Images



Sony postponed the gaming-related event for the PlayStation 5 due to protests in the United States.

The Japanese firm said on Monday, June 1 that the event it had scheduled for Thursday June 4 will be postponed, despite knowing that the gamers They are eager to know more details about the games that will be available for their next console.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” Sony said in a statement posted on social media. “We know that gamers around the world they are excited to see the PS5 games, but we don’t think the time is right for the celebration right now, and for now, let’s take a step back and allow bigger voices to be heard. ”

Sony had announced the event for June 4 last Friday, the first of the year in which it would reveal details of the games for its next console. However, the company has made the decision to indefinitely postpone the event. This decision is in addition to those of other distributors and creators of video games, como Electronic Arts, Xbox, Activision, Star Wars, Marvel, entre otras.

Sony did not specify that the delay in the event was due to protests in the United States, but added to the decisions of other companies in the union, it seems to make sense. The message of the video game industry has been one: solidarity with the black community and repudiation of racism and injustice. “To be silent in the face of the violence and racism black people experience is to be complicit in it,” said Aaron Greenberg, Xbox marketing executive. “We stand firm today and any day with the black community.”

The United States is experiencing protests across the country after the death of George Floyd – a black man – in police custody. The protests are taking place across the country and, in some cases, looting and vandalism have occurred, which has even led companies like Apple to close their stores.

Sony Xperia 1 II is a cell phone that looks like a professional camera [fotos] To see photos