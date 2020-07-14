Sony manages to integrate artificial intelligence into photographic sensors

Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images



Sony announced Thursday, May 14, a photographic sensor that integrates an artificial intelligence (AI) processor.

The announcement highlights the importance of this new sensor, which is a key piece in cameras and smartphones. The sensor with integrated AI will help reduce energy consumption, you will no longer need an Internet connection and will improve results.

Sony said this sensor can perform different tasks like measuring the size of a crowd, scanning barcodes and monitoring a road. Some of these functions can already be performed on smartphones, but the sensor performs these tasks on the same AI processor without the need for an Internet connection.

The AI ​​processor in this sensor can extract and process information without sending the information, Sony said, and eliminates transmission latency while reducing the device’s power consumption. Sony said it has two models of this sensor, both 12 megapixel. One of the sensors is available from April and the second will arrive in June.

Sony’s new photographic sensor demonstrates the muscle of the Japanese firm in the photography business. About 90 percent of profits in the market for phone camera sensors go to Sony’s pockets, Reuters says.

