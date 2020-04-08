Sony Lands Drew Reed, Ace Book Finder & Longest Tenured NY Studio Lit Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Reed has simply joined Sony Photos Leisure as EVP of Literary Affairs, the place he’ll oversee all literary IP acquisitions for function adaptation on the studio, efficient Could 1. He’ll

He’ll assist all SPE movie labels.

Reed involves SPE after a 17-year run at Fox, the place he created the division and served as EVP of Literary Affairs for almost twenty years. With the current merger of Fox and Disney, he has executed the identical for Disney’s reside motion group, however that studio has proven a restricted urge for food for books because it has leaned on its silos.

I’d heard that his contract got here up, and that this week, a number of suitors tried to rent him, not shocking as he’s thought-about the gold customary for what he does, which is sleuth and advocate literary properties for movies.

He selected Sony, rekindling a protracted relationship with fellow Fox alums Tom Rothman, who ran the studio for years, Movement Image Group President Sanford Panitch and Elizabeth Gabler, who championed the variation of tastemaker books for years whereas working Fox 2000, and now’s president of Sony-based 3000 Photos.

Reed was instrumental in touchdown an in depth roster of e-book primarily based tasks, a lot of them notable NY Instances bestsellers, which incorporates: Kids of Blood and Bone, Gone Woman, The Martian, The Fault in Our Stars, The Hate U Give, Love Simon, Hidden Figures, The Girl within the Window, The Fireman, The Pressure, Marley and Me, and The Satan Wears Prada. At Fox, he labored throughout most labels together with 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000 Photos, Fox Searchlight, Fox Household, and Blue Sky Studios divisions.

Reed brings over his deep relationships with brokers, publishers, and producers.

Jake Bauman will proceed in his position as Vice President of Literary Growth, and he’ll report back to Reed, and serving to to scout and supply literary IP for the entire movement image group’s labels.

Mentioned Gabler: “Sanford and I are elated and immensely proud to be reunited with Drew after nearly twenty years of working with him at Fox. He is likely one of the most extremely revered and modern Literary executives working in our enterprise and has unparalleled international relationships in each facet of the publishing, literary, and filmed leisure communities. He has an innate and distinctive capacity to establish adaptable literary materials, a unprecedented ability in our extraordinarily content material pushed enterprise. We’re assured he’ll lead our New York primarily based Literary Division to even better successes.”