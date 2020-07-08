Sony gives us a look at what’s new in The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog



The Last of Us Part II will arrive until June 19, but Sony has given us an interesting preview of what we can expect from the developer’s title Naughty Dog.

During the live broadcast of the latest State of Play, the presentation with which Sony offers information and news about content and franchises related to PlayStation, the company showed a 23-minute video about The Last of Us Part II, showing an eight-minute sequence with gameplay not seen so far in the franchise.

Naughty Dog Vice President Neil Druckmann narrates the video in which it can be seen that the character of Ellie, who in the previous title was the secondary character, is now the protagonist. Ellie can now climb, use ropes, dodge blows, and counter-attack enemies.

The plot of The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the first game, Ellie is 19 years old and lives in Jackson, a city of survivors from which the protagonist is forced to flee. The first part of the game was released in 2013 and has been one of the most successful titles for PlayStation. Its players voted it the best PlayStation game of the decade.

Check out the awesome video game booths at E3 2019 [fotos] To see photos