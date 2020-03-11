Sony, Elizabeth Gabler & Reese Witherspoon Set Scribe For ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’: ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’s Lucy Alibar

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild scribe Lucy Alibar has been set to adapt the 3000 Photos/Howdy Sunshine movie adaptation of Delia Owens’ New York Occasions bestselling novel The place the Crawdads Sing.

Printed by the Penguin Random Home imprint G.P. Putnam’s Sons in August 2018., the novel has been a publishing juggernaut, on the bestseller record for 75 weeks with 4.5 million copies offered. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce for Howdy Sunshine. Witherspoon’s endorsement of the Owens’ first novel on her Reese’s E book Membership in September 2018 helped put gross sales of the ebook into overdrive.

Gabler and Erin Siminoff will oversee for Gabler’s newly launched Sony Photos label, 3000 Photos. That shingle is the partnership amongst Gabler, HarperCollins and Sony Photos designed to supply literary materials, primarily from the HarperCollins catalog, for all platforms.

Alibar acquired an Oscar nomination for Greatest Tailored Screenplay for co-writing with director Benh Zeitlin 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, an adaptation of her play Juicy and Scrumptious. She most lately tailored her unique play Christmas and Jubilee Behold the Meteor Bathe into Troop Zero. That Escape Artists-produced movie stars Viola Davis Jim Gaffigan, Allison Janney, and McKenna Grace and it premiered on the 2019 Sundance Movie Competition.

She appears a robust match for The place the Crawdads Sing, which facilities on a younger girl named Kya. Deserted by her household, Kya raises herself on their own within the marshes outdoors of her small city. When her former boyfriend is discovered useless, Kya immediately is branded by the native townspeople and regulation enforcement because the prime suspect for his homicide. Equal elements haunting crime thriller and coming-of-age story, The place the Crawdads Sing explores the common craving for connection, formative first loves and an internal power one can summon, irrespective of the obstacles.

“Delia Owens has created a heroine whose power, perseverance and braveness embodies the feminine character pushed tales we’re so excited to inform,” Witherspoon stated. “We’re thrilled to have Lucy be a part of the crew of unimaginable ladies who’re bringing Kya’s story to life on display.”

Alibar is represented by Gersh, Handle-ment and Jackoway Austen; Owens is with CAA and Russel Galen of Scovil Galen Ghosh Literary Company. Howdy Sunshine is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.