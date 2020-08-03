Sony delays releases of Morbius, Ghostbusters Afterlife and Uncharted

Sony Pictures



Hollywood applies two strategies with the pandemic of COVID-19: If the film was already in theaters, it was released in streaming; And if it was to be released between March and July, it pushed its launch to 2021, hoping that next year the pandemic will be brought under control and people feel safe to meet again in a movie theater.

This is the understanding of Sony Pictures’ decision to delay to 2021 the premiere of some of its most important titles that it was going to launch in 2020, as was the case with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius, among other. Uncharted, scheduled for 2021, delayed its debut in theaters for a few months, as its filming will begin later.

Here’s the new release schedule for Sony Pictures:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife went from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, went from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021

Uncharted , adaptation of the popular video game with Tom Holland, went from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021

An unidentified title from Sony and Marvel, slated to premiere on October 8, 2021, now has no release date.

Greyhound, a World War II film with Tom Hanks in the title role, canceled its release on June 19, 2020 and has no new release date at this time.

Was expected. Without guarantees of when the regime of confinement and social distancing of the population will be lifted, it is possible that many cinemas in the world will be closed until June. And it is unknown whether people will feel safe to meet again indoors, such as a movie theater. Hence, Sony Pictures preferred to move to 2021 the premieres of its highest budget films.

There was a movie, however, of which Sony Pictures brought forward its premiere: Fatherhood, with comedian Kevin Hart, set to hit theaters on January 15, 2021 and the studio will now premiere on October 23, 2020.

These changes suggest that many Hollywood studios glimpse that movie theaters will once again be able to receive the public in the second half of the summer; But, to avoid a traffic jam between the end of July and August, some studies chose to wait until 2021 as there are still free dates.

Among the big-budget movies that have already delayed their premieres are Black Widow and Mulan, from Disney; The Fast & Furious 9, de Universal Pictures; Wonder Woman 1984 (June to August), from Warner Bros .; the new James Bond, No Time to Die, from MGM; and A Quiet Place Part 2, de Paramount.

