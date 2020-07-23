Sony confirms the release date of The Last of Us II

Sony confirmed that June 19 will be the official launch of The Last of Us II, while Ghost of Tsuhsima will arrive on July 17.

“I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19 and that Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17, “said Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios, in a press release on April 27.

The release date for both titles was revealed weeks after Sony announced that the release of The Last of Us II would be indefinitely delayed as a result of the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19). “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from offering the launch experience that our players deserve,” PlayStation said on social media in early April.

For its part, the original release of Ghost of Tsuhsima It was planned for June 26.

Hand in hand with the new release date of The Last of Us IINaughty Dog, the studio in charge of its development, said on its Twitter account that it was disappointed by the leaks of the video game that came to light on April 26 and invited fans to “avoid spoilers” and avoid ruining the game by others.

The Last of Us II is one of the most anticipated games in the industry and will be one of the exclusive games from Sony that aims to make a difference against Microsoft’s Xbox. The first part of the game launched in 2013, and has since been praised for having an engaging storyline and a grim and adventurous gameplay. The gamers PlayStation voted to The Last of Us as the best PlayStation game of the decade.

