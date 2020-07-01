Sony confirms that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be an independent game

Sony



The game Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 It will be a new and independent game, according to a comment from Sony to CNET.

Sony’s comment dispels doubts about whether the game, which will be available later this year as the console is released, would be an update or continuation to the story of Spider-Man, a game released in 2018.

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel is the next adventure in the Spider-Man universe, “Sony said in a statement sent to CNET.” We will reveal more about this independent game at a later date. ”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales it is one of the more than 20 confirmed games for the PS5 that will arrive between the end of 2020 and 2021. Sony has not confirmed the date of sale but it will surely be one of the stellar titles along with the new installment of Horizon.

Sony announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales at the event on Thursday, June 11. At the close of said event, the Japanese manufacturer revealed the final design of its PlayStation 5 console, which has design guidelines similar to the previously announced DualSense control. The regional price and availability remain to be known.

