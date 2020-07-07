Sony confirms PS5 event in June and says there will be enough consoles

Sony



Sony’s video game division plans to hold an event on June 4 to show new titles that the company and its partners are preparing for its PlayStation 5 console, to launch in the fall. The presentation will air online as governments around the world slowly begin to reopen their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 6 million people and killed more than 358,000 patients in the last six months.

The event, which will last about an hour, is designed to announce new games and showcase gameplay from the new PlayStation 5 console, Sony said. It is also the latest sign of Sony’s confidence that its biggest new console release since the 2013 PlayStation 4 will happen despite the disruptions the coronavirus has caused in daily life, work, and supply chains throughout the world.

“We stay absolutely on track,” PlayStation Chief Executive Jim Ryan said in an interview with CNET. “We’re going to have a worldwide launch. And we look forward to it. And we want the gaming world to look forward to it that way, too.”

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event comes as the video game industry prepares for two of its biggest new product launches in nearly a decade. Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Microsoft’s are slated to launch in time for the 2020 Christmas shopping season, promising sharper, more complex images, smoother “gameplay” and new titles, including the space war epic. Halo Infinite from Microsoft.

The releases of these game consoles come at a difficult time. Governments around the world have pushed citizens to stay home, something that has slowed economic activity across the country. As a result, more than 40 million people in the United States have filed unemployment claims as the country faces one of the worst economic crises in a century.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Sony announced in April that it would be giving away copies of its hit adventure games. Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. More than 10 million people downloaded those games for free, Sony said.

Although neither Sony nor Microsoft have disclosed what they will charge for their respective devices, Ryan said Sony wants to make sure people feel it’s fair. “We will try to get the right price and the right value proposition,” he said in the interview.

Ryan added that Sony had trouble meeting initial demand for older PlayStation devices when they launched. That could happen this time, too, he said, but it won’t be significantly worse due to the coronavirus. “Right now, we are not seeing anything that tells us that there will be problems with the quantities or that we will not be able to launch the way we want,” he said.

Launch the times of crisis

The launch of the PS5 is not the only big boost from Sony in the coming months. In June, the company will also release The Last of Us Part II, a post-apocalyptic survival game made by the company for its PS4. And in July, the company will launch Ghost of Tsushima, an action-adventure samurai game set in feudal Japan.

Both titles are highly anticipated and will be released after post-coronavirus outbreak delays.

On Wednesday, May 27, Sony released a 23-minute preview for The Last of Us Part II on the Web, detailing the story and showing the game before launch. The breakthrough came after an extensive leak of gameplay details on the internet in April, including apparent story and game spoilers.

Despite the setbacks, Ryan said demand for the game remains strong. In one example, he noted that Sony recorded more preorders in Europe for The Last of Us Part II what for Spider-Man Marvel at the same point before its release. That 2018 superhero game, which was also exclusive to the PS4, was considered one of the best games of that year.

“We hope this is a defining game for this generation,” Ryan said of The Last of Us Part II. And while Sony has not announced plans to offer a more visually rich version of the game for the PS5 when it launches, Ryan said the version released in June will run on the PS5 without issue.