Sonos S2 app and platform now available

Sonos



Audio product company Sonos began rolling out Sonos S2, the new operating system for its products, and a new eponymous app for Android and iOS.

Sonos announced S2 – both the platform and the app – a month ago. Users can now start updating their speakers to S2 and download the app to control the speakers. The previous app will still be available in app stores to control speakers that cannot be upgraded to S2.

Sonos S2 offers increased security and better connectivity and audio performance for products being upgraded; the application has a new interface with an improved and simplified design. The speakers will be upgraded to S2 once the user downloads the new application to their smartphone.

S2 was announced weeks before Sonos released the soundbar Sonos Arc and two new slightly improved speakers, the Sonos Five and Sonos Sub. The Sonos Arc was announced with fanfare for being the first Sonos product to support Dolby Atmos.

S2 is compatible with quite a few Sonos products, from Play: 1, Play: 5 (second generation), Beam, One (second generation), One SL, Beam, Sub (all three generations) and of course the three new products . You can see more details of S2 on the Sonos page.

The world reopens little by little after the coronavirus crisis [fotos] To see photos