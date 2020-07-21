Sonos prepares three new products compatible with Dolby Atmos: report

Sonos



Sonos is preparing to launch at least three new products that will include Dolby Atmos sound support, according to 9to5Mac.

New products will be iterations of the soundbar Playbar, the Horn Play:5 and the subwoofer, according to the reliable medium. Sonos may also release a cheaper version of their subwoofer.

Sonos last month requested two product registrations from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FCC). These registrations, says 9to5mac, are a necessary and almost last step before a new product hits the market.

Dolby Atmos support will be good news for users. Most devices streaming And even smart TVs already have support for this sound setup that promises better quality in compatible series and movies.

According to the report, Sonos has also been giving some leads on these products. The company sent users a survey asking about Dolby Atmos’ interest in its products and interest in a subwoofer lower price.

The new generation of the Playbar is something that should happen sooner rather than later. This soundbar, which is the highest-end in the Sonos portfolio, was launched seven years ago and has not been updated since then. Sonos has released other sound bars, but none to replace the Playbar.

Sonos does not comment on rumors or leaks.

