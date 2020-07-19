Sonos prepares launch for May 6

Roland Quandt / WinFuture



Sonos will announce new products on Wednesday May 6, but you don’t have to wait a day to know the products to be announced.

As Sonos tweeted out the announcement for Wednesday, Roland Quandt, a renowned filter, released images of two of the products Sonos will announce at the event. Quandt released images of a new generation of the Sonos 5 speaker and images of the third generation of the Sonos Sub subwoofer.

On Tuesday May 5, a day before the launch of Sonos, Quandt published these images in which some aspects of the new products are shown, but little is known about the changes they will have over previous generations, the price and the date. of availability.

One of the anticipated innovations in these products is the support of Dolby Atmos, a feature that Sonos products have not had and that several of its rivals do offer. Dolby Atmos support, which means better sound, is one of the most requested features by users. Some users let Sonos know of this request through responses to the tweet from the May 6 event.

Quandt does not reveal details about a third product, but it is another of the announcements that Sonos could make on Wednesday. In addition to the subwoofer and speaker, Sonos would introduce a new soundbar inheriting the Sonos Playbar, a product on the market for seven years, the same time in which it has not been updated and that although it continues to offer good sound, does not have intelligent functions such as compatibility with virtual assistants from Google and Amazon, as well as controls by Dolby Atmos voice and support.

