Sonos Launches Free Radio Stations For All Its Users

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Sonos announced Tuesday, April 21, the launch of Sonos Radio, free radio stations for customers with a branded product.

The free service, already available to all users, offers 60,000 radio stations, which have been chosen by DJs, artists and curators. One of the outstanding stations of this service is the one chosen by Thom Yorke, the singer of Radiohead. Stations can be viewed from the Sonos app on iOS and Android.

“Sonos has always made it easier for users to discover the richest streaming music services by building quality products that sound great and by giving consumers the freedom to use the service they want,” said Patrick Spence, President in the announcement. Sonos executive. “Sonos Radio brings together streaming services and radio stations in an elegant and simple way.”

Sonos Radio is the first original content release created by the American company after its inception in 2002, it has always integrated only the services of others such as Spotify, Deezer or recently Apple Music. The arrival of this content could pave the way for more Sonos services, such as the rumored launch of a virtual assistant integrated into the speakers.

Sonos’s announcement also comes after the company announced S2, its next operating system that will hit its latest and next speakers. One of the main novelties of this operating system is the compatibility with better quality sound.

Sonos Move: An indoor and outdoor speaker [fotos] To see photos