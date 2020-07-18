Sonos Announces New Sonos Five and Sonos: Sub

Sonos



The new sound bar Sonos Arc It doesn’t come alone, as the audio firm Sonos also announced today the Sonos Five speaker and the Sonos: Sub speaker.

The Sonos Five and Sonos: Sub are not entirely new products, as they have almost the same design as the products they come to replace, Play: 5 and Sub, respectively. Except for some internal changes, this pair of new products have been announced to approve the names of all the products for sale.

With the launch of Sonos Five and Sonos: Sub, every product from the American manufacturer now bears the company’s name. The new Sonos Five is the third generation of one of the company’s most robust and powerful speakers; the Sonos: Sub also becomes the third generation of its line.

The new Sonos Five has more memory, faster processing speed and the same sound components as the previous version. The Sonos Five features the same acoustic architecture and, like its previous version, can be used lying down or standing up. The new Sonos: Sub also maintains the design lines of the previous model. Sonos told CNET en Español that the design of the subwoofer It has been well liked by consumers and therefore they decided to keep it.

Sonos Five and Sonos: Sub: price and availability

The Sonos Five speaker will go on sale in Mexico with a price of 12,499 pesos (about US $ 516) from June. It will be available in black with black grille, and white with white grille. In the United States, the Sonos Five will go on sale in the first days of June for $ 499.

The Sonos: Sub will go on sale with similar estimated dates, with a price of 17,999 pesos in Mexico and for US $ 699 in the United States.