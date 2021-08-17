Sonny Boy Episode 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Sonny Boy is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Sonny Boy includes animation, sci-fi, and adventure.

The series Sonny Boy is currently airing,, and the sixth episode of the series Sonny Boy will soon be aired. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Sonny Boy.

Sonny Boy:

The series Sonny Boy follows the story of a group of students. They go on the summer vacation. There, they find themselves transported to the another dimension and also receives superpowers in order to survive there.

The series Sonny Boy was created, written, and directed by Shingo Natsume. Conisch gave the music in the film Sonny Boy. It was made under Madhouse. It was licensed by Funimation and Medialink.

The series Sonny Boy was arrived on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS Asahi, SUN, and RAB. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Sonny Boy.

Five episodes of the series Sonny Boy are already released titled The Island at the Far End of Summer, Aliens, The Cat Who Wore Sandals, The Great Monkey Baseball, Leaping Classrooms. The sixth episode of the series Sonny Boy titled Long Goodbye.

Sonny Boy Cast:

See the cast of the series Sonny Boy below.

Aoi Ichikawa as Nagara Saori Onishi as Nozomi Aoi Yuki as Mizuho Chiaki Kobayashi Hiroki Goto as Rajdhani Ami Naito as Hoshi Hana Sato as Pony Yoji Ueda as Cap Shota Yamamoto as Hayato Kana Ogino as Shanghai

Let’s see the release date of the sixth episode of the series Sonny Boy.

Sonny Boy Episode 6 Release Date:

The sixth episode of the series Sonny Boy will be released on 20th August 2021. If we get any other update about the series Sonny Boy, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Sonny Boy.

Sonny Boy Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Sonny Boy below.

