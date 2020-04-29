Song Kang Ho, Bang Si Hyuk, YoonA, Heechul, IU, Pengsoo, Red Velvet, & more: winners of ‘Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2020’

On April 27, this yr’s’Model Customer Loyalty Awards (BCLA)‘ introduced the winners of quite a few shopper model representatives together with musicians, actors and actresses, TV packages, and so forth. BCLA is the most important publication occasion that was held by ‘Model Keys’, one of the highest 10 model analysis companies in the USA and The Korea Client Discussion board.

Take a look at the complete listing of winners in every class, under!

Most Influential Promoting Mannequin (feminine and male): YOONA and GONG YOO.

Most Influential Multitainer (feminine and male): YOONA and KIM MYUNG SOO.

Most Influential Nationwide Entertainer: KIM SOO MI.

Most Influential Artist Entertainer (feminine and male): SONG EUN YI and YOO JAE SUK.

Most Influential Skilled Entertainer: LEE SA BAE.

Most Influential Overseas Entertainer: SAM HAMMINGTON.

Most Influential Musician Entertainer: YOO HEE YEOL.

Most Influential Entertainer: KIM JONG MIN.

Most Influential Artist Producer: BANG SI HYUK.

Most Influential Indie/Folks Artist: 10CM.

Most Influential Rock Band: GUCKKASTEN.

Most Influential Feminine and Male Trot Singer: SONG GA IN and YOUNG TAK.

Most Influential Vocal Group: V.O.S

Most Influential OST Artist: DAVICHI.

Most Influential Duo Singer-Songwriter: AKMU

Most Influential Feminine and Male Idol: RED VELVET and SEVENTEEN.

Most Influential Rising Star (Feminine & Male Idols): LOONA and AB6IX.

Most Influential Feminine and Male Solo Singer: CHUNGHA and KANG DANIEL

Most Influential Feminine and Male Vocal: IU and PARK HYO SHIN.

Most Influential Ballad Singer: JUNG SEUNG HWAN.

Most Influential R&B Soul Artist: HEIZE.

Most Influential Particular Musician (composed of comediennes): CELEB FIVE.

Most Influential Nationwide Actress and Actor: NA MOON HEE and LEE SOON JAE.

Most Influential Actress and Actor (Film): RA MIRAN and SONG KANG HO.

Most Influential Actress and Actor (Scene Stealer): YEOM HYE RAN and KIM BYUNG CHEOL.

Most Influential Actress and Actor (Drama): website positioning HYUN JIN and KANG HANEUL.

Most Influential Pattern Icon (Actress and Actor): KIM SO HYUN and PARK website positioning JUN.

Most Influential Actortainer: KIM HA YOUNG.

Most Influential Program of Household Selection Present: THE RETURN OF SUPERMAN.

Most Influential Program of Actual Selection Present: I LIVE ALONE.

Most Influential Program of Journey-Actuality Present: NEW JOURNEY TO THE WEST.

Most Influential Program of Discuss Selection Present: KNOWING BROTHERS.

Most Influential Program of Human/Tradition Present Occasions: KIM YOUNG CHUL ‘A WHEEL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD’.

Most Influential Program of Music: NATIONAL SINGING CONTEST.

Most Influential Program of Music Present: SUGAR MAN.

Most Influential Program of Gag: COMEDY BIG LEAGUE.

Most Influential MC: PARK SEULGI.

Most Influential Feminine and Male Selection Idol: JOY and KIM HEECHUL.

Most Influential Gagwoman and Gagman: JANG DO YEON and LEE JIN HO.

Most Influential Radio DJ: PARK SO HYUN.

Most Influential Sport Coach: HUR JAE.

Most Influential Anatainer (Feminine and Male): OH JUNG YEON and KIM SEONG JOO.

Most Influential Character: PENGSOO.

Most Influential Scorching Icon: YANG JUN IL

Most Influential Superstar Youtuber: YOON BO MI.

Most Influential YouTuBe Creator (Youngsters): DDOTTY

Most Influential ‘Greatest Couple’: DO KYUNG WAN & JANG YOON JUNG.