[Song and MV Review] Chung Ha – “Stay Tonight”

CHUNG HA – ‘STAY TONIGHT’

Tracklist:

1. Keep Tonight

Chung Ha has simply dropped a brand new pre-release single forward of her comeback. It is known as “Keep Tonight.”

The very first thing you discover is that it is fairly seductive. She undoubtedly suffuses the primary verses with a touch of longing. I really like how she does that.

All of it results in an explosive refrain. The calmer features give approach to Chung Ha’s voice going stratospheric. The lady has an excellent set of lungs, and she reveals them off right here.

There’s an fascinating bridge, as effectively, that reveals up greater than as soon as. She dials it down and the track turns into staccato. That is pretty efficient for constructing rigidity too. And kudos for straying from the metronome.

You are in all probability questioning if I prefer it. I do not identical to it — I like it. It is acquired every part a pop track must have and even managed to shock me. I’ve to offer it excessive marks for that.

MV REVIEW

﻿ ﻿

Regardless that it begins out as a lady within the field model video, it will get higher about 2 minutes in.

And it isn’t horrible, it is just a bit missing to start with. The backup dancers virtually serving to her to a standing place — I’ve seen that (most just lately in (G)I-DLE’s comeback). The rays of sunshine slicing via the smoke — I’ve seen that earlier than too. So Chung Ha doing it too isn’t unhealthy, it is simply unimaginative.

About 49 seconds in it begins to get good. We see some pretty unique units. All of the whereas we’re handled to some fairly spectacular dancing. The choreo is form of what saves it so far.

And as I mentioned, 2 minutes in is the place it will get actually good. Crowd browsing over her backup dancers, purple mild washing over every part, a sequence the place she’s virtually in a fish tank… It is the little particulars that appear to face out.

And even the sequences that I wasn’t impressed with had been nonetheless not unhealthy. She tends to carry a contact of sophistication to every part she’s in, and that could be a fantastic factor.

Rating

MV Relevance…….9

MV Manufacturing……9

MV Idea……….9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Songwriting……….9

Composition………9

Impression…………9

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL…………9.0