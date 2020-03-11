SoftBank’s Son ends Twitter absence over coronavirus worries

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp Chief Authorities Masayoshi Son attends a data conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File {Photograph}

TOKYO (1) – SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son won’t be in all probability probably the most prolific Twitter particular person, nevertheless he has ended a three-year absence on the platform to particular concern in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, telling followers that he would “take movement.”

“It’s my first tweet in a really very long time. I am anxious in regards to the coronavirus state of affairs,” Son (@masason) talked about late on Tuesday in his first tweet since February 2017 – which itself occurred 18 months after the earlier tweet.

“I am considering what contribution I might make,” the SoftBank Group Corp chief govt talked about in response to a follower who requested him to utilize his power to do one factor in regards to the outbreak.

“I am going to start to take movement,” Son talked about with out elaborating in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, which garnered over 10,000 likes and three,000 retweets in its first hour.

SoftBank representatives weren’t immediately able to comment about Son’s tweets.

A number of Son’s earlier tweets are company-focused although it was not his first time to the contact on societal factors. In 2014, he tweeted a video of his participation throughout the ALS Ice Bucket Downside, which he had accepted from Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

The coronavirus has unfold all over the world, with higher than 116,000 confirmed situations and 4,000 deaths.

Japan has reported close to 1,300 infections, with higher than half coming from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, and 19 deaths.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Modifying by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam

