SoftBank-backed OneWeb files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, cuts jobs

(1) – OneWeb, the satellite tv for pc television for computer operator backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), talked about it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a sale of its enterprise and has reduce its workforce amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OneWeb is in negotiations for debtor-in-possession financing, which if acquired and authorised by the court docket docket will assist its ongoing enterprise, the company talked about in a press launch that did not level out what variety of jobs have been being reduce.

The company moreover talked about it had been in talks for funding as a result of the beginning of the 12 months nevertheless the course of had stalled because of financial affect of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our current state of affairs is a consequence of the monetary affect of the COVID-19 catastrophe,” Chief Govt Officer Adrian Steckel talked about, referring to the respiratory sickness attributable to the novel coronavirus that emerged from China late last 12 months.

The satellite tv for pc television for computer operator estimated property inside the differ of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities within the similar differ, in accordance with a submitting inside the U.S. Bankruptcy Courtroom docket for the Southern District of New York.

The company has launched 74 satellites along with 34 from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in early February to provide high-speed internet entry using satellite tv for pc television for computer communications.

